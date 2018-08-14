Various Orchestra Clubs Host Call-out Meetings

Annie Kim, officer of the Share the Music and sophomore, stacks flyers for the Share the Music call-out meeting on Sept. 4. Kim had been working to make and print the flyers to provide new members with more information about the club. Kim said, “It’s just a really chill club, and everybody’s having a good time.”

Annie Kim, officer of the Share the Music and sophomore, stacks flyers for the Share the Music call-out meeting on Sept. 4. Kim had been working to make and print the flyers to provide new members with more information about the club. Kim said, “It’s just a really chill club, and everybody’s having a good time.”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The CHS Orchestras are starting up several of its clubs for the new school year. Some orchestra clubs include United Sound, Share the Music and Orchestra Council. Orchestra Council hosted its call-out meeting after school on Aug. 28 in Room P100, and Share the Music Club had its call-out meeting after school on Sept. 4.

Annie Kim, officer of Share the Music and sophomore, said, “Every week, we go to senior homes and play for them. It’s really fun. In our meetings, we come together, and we play for each other.” She enjoys the calm and non-competitive atmosphere of the club.

United Sound is another club that orchestra members can join. It is a club in which new musicians work with different orchestra members and learn how to play instruments.

“We’ll be choosing new mentors and matching them up with either existing or new musicians,” Director of Orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis said. “September’s more for just getting stuff rolling. [Things will get busier] once we hit our first concert in October.” By Wendy Zhu