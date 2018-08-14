CHS girls soccer team on a roll

CHS soccer player and senior Kate Donovan prepares to get ready for her soccer game against Lawrence North. Donovan is a team captain. Donovan said, "I think we're playing real well as a unit and constantly getting better," Donovan said.

The CHS Greyhounds girls soccer team is on a winning streak after their August 25 loss to Fishers High School, winning five consecutive matches that included wins against the defending state champion Penn Kingsmen and an 8-0 victory against the Lawrence North Wildcats. CHS head coach Frank Dixon said that his team is starting to find some consistency. Dixon said, “After a few close wins against Penn and Notre Dame Academy, it felt good to get into a scoring rhythm against Lawrence North and finally put some balls in the back of the net.”

CHS girls soccer player and senior Kate Donovan said she feels like her team is performing well. Donovan said, “We’re still trying to figure out our offense but we’re getting better at finding ways to get goals into the back of the net.”

Dixon said some players who have been performing well for the team include team captains and seniors Emily Speidel and Elizabeth Hargis, he also said junior Kelsie James has been playing well, she has four assists so far this season.

Dixon said that in order to beat North Central they just have to play the way they know how. Dixon said, “North Central has been playing well so far this season, they got beat by Center Grove pretty bad, but they are still a talented team and we need to go out there and play our style of soccer and take control of the game like I know we can.” Donovan said the team just needs to play together in order to come out with a win, Donovan said, “It’s gonna take a team effort to beat North Central, North Central is definitely better than some of our opponents, so the defense is going to need to step up and take advantage of our scoring changes when get them.”

The Greyhounds take on North Central on Monday, Sept. 10 at Murray Stadium, kick off is at 7 p.m.