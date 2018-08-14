Color Guard to compete at Brownsburg on Sept. 15

Guard members practice rifle techniques on the evening of Sept. 4 in the Freshman Cafeteria in preparation for upcoming competitions against rival schools. According to guard director Rosie Queen, members have a rigorous schedule of practice each week.

After a summer of intense rehearsal, members of the CHS Color Guard prepare for their first competition of the season on Sept. 15 at Brownsburg High School. According to director Rosie Queen, the team has been working all summer on this year’s performance.

“Right now, we are working on putting together our 2018 marching band production ‘Voyage to Valhalla,’” Queen said. “We will perform at home football game halftimes and have our first competition on Saturday.”

The upcoming Brownsburg competition will not be the only event where the guard will defend their title.

“Sept. 22 is our first Band of America (BOA) regional where we compete against people from all over the Midwest,” Queen added. “The marching band and guard are the 2017 and 2018 BOA National Champion…we have won this title two years in a row.”

Guard member and sophomore Kristina Sass said she hopes to use these events as an opportunity to further develop her skills.

“Personally, I hope to grow in my abilities, both in equipment and performance,” Sass said. “I believe the majority of the guard wants to really grow into this character and fulfill the show.” By Michelle Lu

