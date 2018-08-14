CHS women’s golf team preparing for the Woodland Invitational

Nina Hecht tees off on the seventh hole at Plum Creek golf course. Hecht said she hopes the team can win a state championship this year.

The women’s golf team is getting ready for their match on Sept. 12 at Woodland Country Club. The team is confident after a good stretch of golf.

“We have been very steady lately as all of our top five has been playing well,” Nina Hecht, varsity player and senior, said.

Elizabeth Hedrick, varsity player and junior, said she believes the team is doing a lot in preparation for the invitational.

“During practice, we spend the most time on the things that we are struggling with while we are on the course and I think that will really help in the long run,” Hedrick said.

Head Coach Kelly Kluesner said that the girls have been preparing and putting in a great amount of work.

“We have played there twice this season to familiarize ourselves with the course as well. We know the greens are fast and tricky so we are working hard on our putting,” Kluesner said.

Hecht said she believes these next few weeks are important for the team to gain momentum and do well in the postseason.