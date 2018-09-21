Senate to reflect on blood drive, plan for Homecoming

Student body president Tim Metken looks over upcoming plans for Senate and writes down important dates for Homecoming. Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and social studies teacher, said other than upcoming changes with the trike race, Senate is also looking for ways to allow the student body to watch the Homecoming parade.

According to Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and social studies teacher, this year’s blood drive did not live up to expectations.

“It was the lowest collection amount that we’ve ever had: 143 units. We’re used to collecting at least 200…We had over 500 people sign up, but we had right about 200 people show up,” Foutz said.

Foutz added that the blood collected from the blood drive is donated in large part to Riley Hospital for Children, and the blood drive is closely connected to Dance Marathon.

Student body president Tim Metken said he agreed with Foutz that the blood drive needed to be thoroughly reflected upon in order to try to minimize any problems with future blood drives.

“We spent a good 20 minutes trying to figure out why (the blood drive turn out was so low). The same number of people signed up, but in the past three years, since about 2014, (turnout) has just gone downhill really bad…It’s just gotten worse and worse every year and we don’t know why because we’re doing a lot more,” said Metken.

Metken, however, said that Senate is continuing to look forward to Homecoming and is focusing a lot of energy on its preparations.

He said, “We’re putting a bunch of stuff together for Homecoming. We’re getting stuff out for the trike races, getting in forms and sign-ups for that, (and) figuring out who’s going to be on court and in the parade…We’re (also) putting stuff together for the pep rally and the club booths.” By Heidi Peng.