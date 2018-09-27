Accents prepare for annual fall concert

Accents watch Director of Choirs Kathrine Kouns for further instructions on choreography. They rehearsed the song “Fire Under My Feet,” which is their only choreographed piece for the upcoming fall concert on Oct. 9.

Accents watch Director of Choirs Kathrine Kouns for further instructions on choreography. They rehearsed the song “Fire Under My Feet,” which is their only choreographed piece for the upcoming fall concert on Oct. 9.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

On Oct. 9, the Accents choir will perform at the annual fall choir concert, which begins at 7 p.m. in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium.

Director of Choirs Kathrine Kouns said, “We are busy, busy, busy. We are just trying to get everyone ready. We’ve got a couple of more weeks, (where they are) doing choreography, they’re memorizing (music), they’re getting on stage starting in two weeks. We’re just trying to make sure everyone feels good and confident.”

According to Kouns, the fall concert will consist of a variety of music. For the Accents, she said that they will sing three individual songs, one of which is choreographed, and the finale, “We Rise Again.” Mae Shu, Accents member and senior, said her favorite song is “Crossing the Bar” because it is really sentimental and powerful.

“We just wanted some fun stuff. ‘Fire Under My Feet’ is just a really fun kickoff to the year as far as choreography goes. ‘Trés Contos’ is a really fun like multicultural kind of thing that has all sorts of animal noises and rainforest (sounds); it’s just kind of fun and weird,” Kouns said. “‘Crossing the Bar’ has always been one of my favorite pieces, and we actually have an orchestra to do it, so I was excited when the orchestra was willing to pair with us.”

In preparation for the concert, Shu said she will practice her part at home, while playing on the piano, and she will clean up choreography at home too.

Shu said, “It’s going to be our first time performing as a new group of Accents, so my hope is just that this kind of sets the foundation to how our competition season is going go, so I hope it goes well.”