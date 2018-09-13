Best Buddies to host Match Party Friday, Cool Creek Park event

Anne Schuh, Best Buddies president and senior plans a meeting during SRT. Schuh said she is most excited for the significant influx of new members to the club this year.

The Best Buddies club will host its first event of the school year this Friday, Sept. 21 during SRT where all the buddies will meet their student peers for the school year and get to know them.

The club will also host an event at Cool Creek Park the following Saturday, Sept. 22, inviting the parents of Best Buddies members to strengthen their relationship to Best Buddies as well.

Anne Schuh, Club president and senior, said she’s very excited to see the number of people that will be at the events, as the club has been expanding each year, and that she can’t wait to see the new members of the club meet their buddies and form and develop friendships.

Schuh said, “We’re going to just have a little get-together of getting to know each other.”

Christine Ellis, one of three Best Buddies sponsors, said she is most excited to see all of the matches meet one another.

Ellis said, “There will be many activities for both peer buddies and buddies to get to know one another… there’ll be a photo booth, a couple of get-to-know-you activities, (and) lots of food because food and friends go together.”