Students audition on Oct. 2 for next TEDx conference

Selin Oh, TEDx president and senior, looks through her phone. Oh said she looks forward to seeing the speaker auditions on Oct. 2.

As the club’s initial call-out meeting has passed, TEDx members are now looking to secure speakers for their upcoming conference. The auditions for those interested in delivering a TED Talk at the conference will occur on Oct. 2 during SRT in the media center.

The speakers will audition by delivering their take on the topic “In a New Light,” which is the theme for the conference that takes place on Dec. 1. This is the same theme that the spring mini-conference used.

According to Selin Oh, TEDx president and senior, there are more students interested in speaking than there are slots available. As TEDx has already promised some of the speaker spots to adults and students who had shown great interest a few months ago, Oh said that there are about two or three open spots that will be given to the students with the best auditions.

Oh said, “We want people who have a sense of conviction in the idea that they want to share. They’re convincing. And they have a stage presence. Overall, they are enjoyable to listen to.”

Allison Hargrove, TEDx sponsor and social studies teacher, agreed with Oh and said that the club is also looking to make sure that the selected speakers will cover the topic in unique ways so that a variety of angles can be presented at the conference. By Rhea Acharya