Color Guard to perform at Carmel Bands Community Night on Oct. 5

Guard members compete against other Indiana schools on the evening of Sept. 22. Guard member and sophomore Emma Clifford said that these are small contests where they travel to other schools in the state in preparation for larger-scale competitions.

Color Guard will perform alongside the marching band at the Carmel Bands Community Night at the stadium parking lot on Oct. 5. According to color guard director Rosie Queen, Community Night is one of the most eventful days of the year for the team.

“Hundreds of people from our community come to support [us]. We have a short rehearsal that day, then we all go in the stadium and watch our JV Guard perform,” Queen said.

She added, “Our goal is to perform our full show at this event and have a lot of fun performing for our friends and family.”

In addition to Community Night, the Color Guard will compete against other high school bands from across the state in the Bands of America (BOA) Super Regionals at Lucas Oil Stadium starting Oct. 19.

Emma Clifford, Color Guard member and sophomore, said these upcoming competitions are a big deal for the team.

“[The] regionals and Grand Nationals are the biggest competitions of the season,” Clifford said. “It is such a big thing to make it to finals in the first place…It’s the biggest honor to win.” By Michelle Lu

