Senate to work toward future events, fundraisers

Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and social studies teacher, checks her email during SRT. According to Foutz, in addition to upcoming appreciations, Senate is starting to plan for Care to Share and even setting dates for future meetings.

Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and social studies teacher, checks her email during SRT. According to Foutz, in addition to upcoming appreciations, Senate is starting to plan for Care to Share and even setting dates for future meetings.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

According to Michelle Foutz, Senate sponsor and social studies teacher, Senate’s first upcoming activity is the “appreciations.”

Foutz said, “We’ve got a few appreciations that we’re working on. Bus driver appreciation is coming up (as well as) administrator appreciation.”

According to Tim Metken, student body president and senior, Senate will bring in cupcakes for administrators and bake cookies for bus drivers as a show of appreciation.

Furthermore, he said Senate is reflecting on Homecoming.

“(Homecoming) went really well. The parade was the biggest change we were doing, and it went about as good as it could’ve gone. It was awesome; going around the track was super cool,” Metken said.

However, Foutz said there were some difficulties with the trike race, as one of the trikes had a sudden flat tire right before the race.

“We’re not going to be able to keep using (the trikes) over and over again, so the scooters may be a permanent solution to that problem in the future,” Foutz said.

According to Metken, after the appreciations comes Care to Share.

Metken said, “We have Care to Share, which is our gift drive, and that’s huge. It’s potentially our biggest event, and it’s always super rewarding.” By Heidi Peng.