Accents pair up to perform at upcoming Cabaret

Accents practice a dance number at an evening rehearsal. Along with multiple solo or small group numbers, Accents have performed an ensemble number at the annual Cabaret show.

On Oct. 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the freshman cafeteria, the Accents will join the Ambassadors at the annual Cabaret concert. According to director of choirs Kathrine Kouns, although there are still great auction items and support from fellow choirs, she has noticed a difference in those performing.

Kouns said, “We have a lot more small group numbers. It seems like we had a lot of solos in the past, but there’s a lot of group numbers this year.”

One such group number includes a duet performed by Accents and juniors Lydia Yong and Grace Ziegele. According to Yong and Ziegele, they will be performing “Send Me the Moon” by Sara Bareilles.

“I chose the song because I love the artist, Sara Bareilles. She is incredible, and this song is really beautiful and the lyrics are really in depth. I thought Lydia and I would really blend well on it,” Ziegele said.

To advise group numbers like Yong and Ziegele’s, or those with more members, Kouns said it takes so much more rehearsal than it does when they are doing a solo. She also added girls in groups need to really work on their cohesiveness and unity.

“Every week, Grace and I usually get together and we sing through the song a couple of times,” Yong said. “So I am playing the guitar for it, and I am not very good at the guitar, so we had to practice that a lot. It is kind of difficult lining up the guitar part with the vocals, so we just really need to get that together.”

However, Kouns, Yong, and Ziegele all said they are excited for this year’s concert. Kouns said she overall enjoys Cabaret because it highlights the individual talents of the singers in the larger ensembles of Accents and Ambassadors.

Yong said, “I feel really excited because it’s a great opportunity to just put yourself out there and try something out of your comfort zone. I am really glad I auditioned this year because I think it will be a great learning experience.”