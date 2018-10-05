The math department speculates to implement new courses for next year

Math department chair Jacinda Sohalski quietly works at her desk. In the next few weeks, she will be working to implement new math courses for next year.

Math department chair Jacinda Sohalski quietly works at her desk. In the next few weeks, she will be working to implement new math courses for next year.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The math department is currently working to implement new courses for the next school year, according to math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski. She said that the IB program has eliminated IB Mathematical Studies and has created two new courses that will be implemented next year, which are currently going through the curriculum council.

“Along with that, we are looking at the possibility of offering multivariable [calculus] as a ACP dual credit course with IU,” Sohalski said. “So we’ve been working with IU and our administration to get it approved hopefully for next year.”

Sohalski also said that ISTEP remediation has started, and teachers have been working with a groups of students to relearn the material.

Joey Herons, Math Club president and junior, said he is optimistic for the upcoming school year. “I think the math department was very good last year, and I believe they will be better in this school year,” Herons said.