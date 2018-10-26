TEDx to design new logo for December conference

Selin Oh, TEDx president and senior, talks to Sylvia Liu, TEDx Food & Breaks committee head and senior, in front of the TEDx homecoming booth on Sept. 28. Oh said the club has been trying to attract new members this year through its call-out meeting and homecoming booth.

Selin Oh, TEDx president and senior, talks to Sylvia Liu, TEDx Food & Breaks committee head and senior, in front of the TEDx homecoming booth on Sept. 28. Oh said the club has been trying to attract new members this year through its call-out meeting and homecoming booth.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

As TEDx has finalized its speakers for its Dec. 1 conference, members of the club are deciding on more details for the conference, such as what the conference logo will be.

Ally Eaton, TEDx Event Planning committee head and senior, said, “It’s not really a logo, but we have a main picture for each of the events that we have.”

According to Eaton, this picture will be designed in the next two to three weeks and will be displayed on all flyers and posters that advertise the event.

Each conference for TEDx is based off of a central theme, and the theme for the upcoming conference is “In a New Light.” This was the same theme that was used in the mini-conference that was hosted in the spring, but according to Selin Oh, TEDx president and senior, the speakers will be different in December.

In addition, Allison Hargrove, TEDx sponsor and social studies teacher, said that this year the club has gained a number of new members who will be able to help the returning members in planning out this conference.