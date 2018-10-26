ComedySportz trains to hone improv skills

At a ComedySportz Workshop, veteran ComedySportz members discuss the rules of a ComedySportz improv game. In addition to comedic improv skills, the game also involved singing and rhyming.

At a ComedySportz Workshop, veteran ComedySportz members discuss the rules of a ComedySportz improv game. In addition to comedic improv skills, the game also involved singing and rhyming.

The ComedySportz team recently began training for its upcoming matches in the spring. The team trains with professional ComedySportz players in order to gain a better understanding of ComedySportz improv games and the fundamentals of improv in general.

ComedySportz sponsor Jim Peterson said the team’s main focus in recent rehearsals has been developing continuity in scenes through the use of “offers.”

Peterson said, “The last thing we did was working on how to keep a scene going. There’s a thing called an ‘offer’ (that happens) when a character goes up on stage and they’re entering a scene, they’re usually the one who makes an offer to whoever is their partner and the offer includes information about the scene like who they are, where they are, their relationship and what they want.”

Peterson said though the team has made significant progress in developing these crucial improv skills, the team still has much progress to make.

Peterson said, “Strength-wise, I think we’ve got a good team. Nothing’s really striking out as a strength yet, but nothing’s really a weakness either. We’re just training.”

Piper Dafforn, ComedySportz captain and senior, said she hopes the team members will enjoy themselves and build their confidence through practicing these techniques in rehearsal.

Dafforn said, “I hope to have a blast, but also to leave the team with confident players who will continue the team with excitement and energy.”