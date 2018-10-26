Accents hosted successful Princess Academy on Nov. 3

This past Saturday the Accents hosted the annual Princess Academy, a fundraiser for the Carmel Choirs program. The Princess Academy is an event for children ages four through eight featuring meet-and-greets with Disney princesses, hair and nail treatment in the salon and a choreographed dance.

According to Ann Boldt, director of the Princess Academy, the event reached capacity early this year with 300 children registered. Additionally, the event touted 15 Disney princesses this year, the highest number yet.

A new addition to the event this year was the Hall of Princesses. In the hallway connecting the Commons to the Freshman Cafeteria, the Disney princesses each stood with a table exhibiting items and decorations specific to its princess. One such princess, Accent and senior Angelia Ramirez, said she enjoyed this new aspect of the event.

Ramirez said, “This year was different because each character princess had (her) own decorated table that matched (her) princess, thanks to the Accents spirit moms. We’d stand by these tables as we greeted all who came to the event.”

Accent and senior Caitrin Cooney said the Hall of Princesses made the princesses easier for children to access.

“We had more character princesses in a more accessible location, and therefore we had more opportunities for the children to meet and interact with their favorite princesses throughout the day,” Cooney said. “The whole event was just more streamlined and immersive.”

Cooney also helped to teach children a choreographed dance routine for the event.

“This year I was one of three fairy godmothers who taught the princes and princesses a dance they’d be able to perform for their parents at the end of the program. The dance was to the beginning section of ‘Love is an Open Door’ from ‘Frozen,’” Cooney said.

Ramirez said although she enjoyed the new Hall of Princesses, her favorite part of the Princess Academy was interacting with children.

“My favorite part (of Princess Academy) had to be seeing all the little girls and boys dressed up as their favorite character. They truly believed we were the real deal which made that much more special.”