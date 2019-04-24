Comedysportz team to compete in final matches

ComedySportz members laugh during rehearsal. The team had just finished a round of a comedic improv game.

On April 25 and 26, the ComedySportz team will compete in its final home matches of the season. The matches will take place in the Studio Theater and start at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $5 and will be available at the door or online at ticketracker.com

To celebrate the end of the season, Piper Dafforn, ComedySportz captain and senior, said the team plans to honor its senior members on April 26.

Dafforn said, “(We will) watch all of the underclassmen play on Thursday, and celebrate after senior night (on April 26).”

In terms of being prepared for the matches, ComedySportz sponsor Jim Peterson said the team has gained confidence as the season has progressed and is ready to compete in its last matches.

Though Dafforn said she is sad the ComedySportz season is coming to an end, she said she is excited to compete in her last matches.

Dafforn said, “It’s definitely sad, but it’s been a great three years and I feel ready to move on.”