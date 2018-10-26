Orchestras practicing with Marching Band for competition

Chloe Chui, member of Symphony Orchestra and sophomore, takes her violin from the orchestra room as she heads to the football stadium. Chui had been working on her pieces for the orchestra and marching band performance so that she would be prepared for the upcoming competition. “We have prelims this Thursday and nationals on Saturday,” Chui said.

Chloe Chui, member of Symphony Orchestra and sophomore, takes her violin from the orchestra room as she heads to the football stadium. Chui had been working on her pieces for the orchestra and marching band performance so that she would be prepared for the upcoming competition. “We have prelims this Thursday and nationals on Saturday,” Chui said.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The CHS orchestras have been rehearsing with the marching band in order to prepare for the Bands of America Grand National Championships this Saturday. This year, members of the CHS orchestras were given the opportunity to perform alongside the marching band, and the groups have been practicing after school and during SRT. According to Chloe Chui, member of Symphony Orchestra and sophomore, the practicing has been going smoothly.

“I think we’re doing pretty well,” Chui said. “We got out formations all in place, and we’ve gotten all the logistics in place, like how we’re going to fit people (on the field).”

According to director of orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis, the orchestra members that will be playing with the marching band actually volunteered for the position.

“The marching band reached out, and they had a plan for the ending of their show for Grand Nationals that fell through, so they asked orchestra if we could find some volunteers, so we have just over 100 volunteers,” Ohly-Davis said.

Chui said that she hopes all will go well for the upcoming performance. “We have prelims this Thursday and nationals on Saturday,” Chui said. By Wendy Zhu