Preparations for Scholastic Banquet

The Carmel High School PTO hosts the annual Scholastic Banquet and Hall of Fame Banquet. The banquet will be held on April 16, 2018 at 6 p.m. at the Ritz Charles. At this banquet the students who are in the academic top 3% of Carmel High School’s student body are honored.

“This is a very important date, because it’s not often that we get to celebrate and congratulate students who have been giving there 100% through everything they do. The PTO puts a lot of hard work and dedication into this event, because we want it to truly acknowledge the student’s achievements.” said PTO President Christine Ramsey.

“A goal of mine is to be in the top 3 percent and be included in the Scholastic Banquet, because I think it would be a great step in my high school experience and help me later on in college and after college. Getting in the Scholastic Banquet isn’t easy, but I think the idea will help me motivate me in my studies,” said Freshman Grace Rexroth.

“The Scholastic Banquet isn’t easy to get into, but if you do we want to make it the best experience possible.”