Counseling center to improve second semester; no new changes

According to Melinda Stephan, college and careers programming and resources coordinator, the counseling center plans on improving rather than changing its goals for the second semester.

“We continue to work to support our students academically, socially, emotionally and, of course, in terms of college and career planning, so I can’t think of any new big changes,” Stephan said.

Freshman Talia Thomas said she is “mainly focusing on (her) grades” as she builds her “high school career.” Thomas also stated that she isn’t that focused on college at the moment and looks forward to improving in classes and to new opportunities offered at CHS.

Stephan also added, “I think we always have the goal, which I sort of guess gets renewed around this time of year as we are scheduling and stuff, to remind our students and parents that there is more than one right way to do high school and we’re here to support you.” By Viyang Hao