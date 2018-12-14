Media center to host 9/11 event, SilverHounds meeting

Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, works on her computer in preparation for an event. Ramos said, “It takes a lot of people and lot of organizing.”

According to Terri Ramos, department chairperson for media and communications, the media center will host a 9/11 interactive event during B3 and B4 on Jan. 25 and G1 on Jan. 28.

“The (event) is basically very interactive lessons. For example, it all centers around ‘102 Minutes,’ which is a book about 9/11, and the kids have to build the towers and have to mark the weaknesses,” Ramos said. “There’s another group that has to do a board game which has more to do about survival and all sorts of stuff like that.”

Ramos said the event is the main focus of the media center at the time.

“There’s a lot of people involved and a lot of organization,” she said. “The media center will also probably be closed on those days we have the event because there’s just going to be kids all over the place.”

Ben Ring, media center aide and junior, said he is glad CHS has such a great media center.

Ring said, “The media center is a great resource and the events they host always teach something.” By Karen Zhang

