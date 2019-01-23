Key Club to host a meeting on Jan. 30

Abinay Devarakonda, Key Club secretary and junior, studies during outside of his math class. Devarakonda said he is happy that Key Club offers students the ability to give back to the community through volunteer work.

Key Club leaders are planning on hosting a meeting on Jan. 30.

According to Katie Kelly, assistant sponsor for Key Club, the meeting will take place in media center classrooms 3 and 4 at 7:45 a.m. and in the freshmen cafeteria at 3:15 p.m. The meetings provide the same information according to Kelly, but there will be different volunteer opportunities at each meeting.

According to Abinay Devarakonda, Key Club secretary and junior, Key Club is a volunteer oriented club where the requirement is to do 20 hours of volunteer work each semester. The meetings have information on possible volunteering opportunities available.

“We have a lot of really exciting events coming up this year,” Devarakonda said.