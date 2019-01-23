Junior Karthik Arcot works on a computer at the Design for CHS meeting. Design for CHS has scheduled the Street Store for March 16.

Junior Karthik Arcot works on a computer at the Design for CHS meeting. Design for CHS has scheduled the Street Store for March 16.

Junior Karthik Arcot works on a computer at the Design for CHS meeting. Design for CHS has scheduled the Street Store for March 16.

Design for CHS sets date for Street Store and works on new projects

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Design for CHS has continued work on the Street Store, Hands on Education, as well as other new projects.

Design for CHS has continued reaching out to middle and elementary schools for clothing donations for the Street Store which is scheduled for March 16.

According to junior Hannah Na, members have also continued to visit IPS schools to work on easy and engaging science projects with the students.

“We have a lot of new kids and more members of our club involved,” Na said.

Design for CHS has also started contacting nursing homes for a new project they are planning. Once they are done planning, club members will go to club sponsor Laura Moore for approval.

“They make a decision collectively as a club and then they bring that to me and if there are no overriding issues or supervision problems or anything like that then we go forward with the projects,” Moore said.