Your source for CHS news

HiLite

Menu

Mock Trial wraps up season

The+current+Mock+Trial+competition+team+poses+for+a+picture+inside+the+Indiana+War+Memorial+Museum+after+the+State+Finals.+Maxwell+Renay-Lopes%2C+Mock+Trial+member+and+junior%2C+said%2C+%E2%80%9CI+was+feeling+nervous+to+see+if+we+won+or+not%2C+and+also+if+any+of+us+won+awards+individually.%E2%80%9D
Back to Article
Back to Article

Mock Trial wraps up season

The current Mock Trial competition team poses for a picture inside the Indiana War Memorial Museum after the State Finals. Maxwell Renay-Lopes, Mock Trial member and junior, said, “I was feeling nervous to see if we won or not, and also if any of us won awards individually.”

The current Mock Trial competition team poses for a picture inside the Indiana War Memorial Museum after the State Finals. Maxwell Renay-Lopes, Mock Trial member and junior, said, “I was feeling nervous to see if we won or not, and also if any of us won awards individually.”

The current Mock Trial competition team poses for a picture inside the Indiana War Memorial Museum after the State Finals. Maxwell Renay-Lopes, Mock Trial member and junior, said, “I was feeling nervous to see if we won or not, and also if any of us won awards individually.”

The current Mock Trial competition team poses for a picture inside the Indiana War Memorial Museum after the State Finals. Maxwell Renay-Lopes, Mock Trial member and junior, said, “I was feeling nervous to see if we won or not, and also if any of us won awards individually.”

Lin-Lin Mo
March 27, 2019
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Mock Trial team finished their competition season this year, as State Finals ended March 10 with Trinity School at Greenlawn securing the State championship, according to the Indiana Bar Foundation’s Twitter. State champions nationwide will advance to the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Athens, GA from May 16 to 19.

Robert Browning, Mock Trial coach and business teacher, said the team had a strong season. This was his first season coaching the team, taking over Holly Hochstedler who coached the team for decades before. Browning said the highlights of his first season with the team was getting to know the team members and winning the Indianapolis Regional Competition in February.

Member and junior Maxwell Renay-Lopes said he played a plaintiff witness this year. This was his first year on the team, and he said he hopes to continue in subsequent years.

“I’m pumped for next year because it’s a new opportunity to meet people and compete next year with a great team and coach,” Renay-Lopes said.

1

Related Posts:

  • No End to Art: Artists discuss importance of digital art expression, changing definition of art The recent movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” utilized new technology in order to create a style of movie never seen before. The film combined computer animation and traditional hand-drawn comic book techniques. At this school, sophomore Jacob Renay-Lopes uses technology…
  • Mock Trial wraps up season The Mock Trial team finished their competition season this year, as State Finals ended March 10 with Trinity School at Greenlawn securing the State championship, according to the Indiana Bar Foundation’s Twitter. State champions nationwide will advance to the National…
  • Mock Trial to compete at State Finals The Mock Trial team will compete on March 9 and March 10 in the Indiana Bar Foundation’s Mock Trial State Finals, which will take place at the Indianapolis City-County Building, according to Robert Browning, Mock Trial coach and business teacher.…
  • I Don’t Get It!: In honor of National Humor Month in April, people express ideas regarding generational… As Kyle Fleckenstein, ComedySportz member and junior, stands on stage during a ComedySportz match, he draws inspiration for his jokes from popular and well-known events occurring in society. For example, Fleckenstein said he plans to reference “memes,” which are virally…
  • Accents 50th Year Anniversary Cara Nowlin, sophomore and member of Accents My favorite part of Accents would have to be how loving and supportive everyone is. And how I get to sing around girls who enjoy music as much as I do every other…
  • Mock Trial to compete Feb. 13 The Mock Trial defense team will participate in their first competition of the season Feb. 13 after cancellations last month because of the harsh winter weather in Indiana. The competitors, according to the coach Robert Browning, include: senior Christina Yang,…

Tags: ,

About the Writer
Lin-Lin Mo, Feature Reporter

Hi, I'm Lin-Lin, one of the tired and huddled third years on staff this year in my role as a Writing Coach. In my times as a young ‘un, I’ve been a...

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.