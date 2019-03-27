Mock Trial wraps up season

The current Mock Trial competition team poses for a picture inside the Indiana War Memorial Museum after the State Finals. Maxwell Renay-Lopes, Mock Trial member and junior, said, “I was feeling nervous to see if we won or not, and also if any of us won awards individually.”

The Mock Trial team finished their competition season this year, as State Finals ended March 10 with Trinity School at Greenlawn securing the State championship, according to the Indiana Bar Foundation’s Twitter. State champions nationwide will advance to the National High School Mock Trial Championship in Athens, GA from May 16 to 19.

Robert Browning, Mock Trial coach and business teacher, said the team had a strong season. This was his first season coaching the team, taking over Holly Hochstedler who coached the team for decades before. Browning said the highlights of his first season with the team was getting to know the team members and winning the Indianapolis Regional Competition in February.

Member and junior Maxwell Renay-Lopes said he played a plaintiff witness this year. This was his first year on the team, and he said he hopes to continue in subsequent years.

“I’m pumped for next year because it’s a new opportunity to meet people and compete next year with a great team and coach,” Renay-Lopes said.