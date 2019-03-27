Orchestras practicing for upcoming ISSMA competition
April 8, 2019
Filed under CLUBS, Online Only, Recent Updates
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The CHS Orchestras have been practicing and preparing for the upcoming ISSMA (Indiana State School Music Association) competition, which, according to director of orchestras Elisabeth Ohly-Davis, will take place during the weekend after spring break for the Concert, Sinfonia and Festival Orchestras.
“Concert Orchestra, Sinfonia and Festival are kind of revving things up because we’ve got two and a half weeks left,” Ohly-Davis said. “(The competition’s) getting close, so things are getting intense.”
To help the students practice in preparation for ISSMA and for future concerts, the orchestra directors have implemented a new practicing system in which students will record and submit their practicing to reach a certain time requirement.
“The recording the practicing is twofold,” Ohly-Davis said. “It’s sort of like a checkpoint to see if you’re actually practicing, and it’s also very helpful because I’m checking the recordings fairly frequently, and it lets me see how people are practicing. I think it’s very important just to help students practice because I feel like that’s where a missing link is.”
Edward Dong, member of Philharmonic Orchestra and sophomore, also said the practice recordings were helpful.
“I think it really helps me manage my time better so I can make sure I’m actually practicing and not just cramming at the end,” Dong said. By Wendy Zhu0
Hi, I’m Wendy! This is my first year as a HiLite staff member, and I am a Feature Reporter and the Student Section Copy Editor. In my spare time, I like...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.