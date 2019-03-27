The math department begins second round of ISTEP testing

Math department chair Jacinda Sohalski quietly works at her desk. In the following week, she will be working to administer ISTEP exams.

The math department is currently administering ISTEP, according to math department chairperson Jacinda Sohalski. Sohalski said that the department was happy about the first round of testing and is hoping that this second round is smooth as well.

“Right now we are very busy administering ISTEP,” Sohalski said. “We started the second round of testing today and will finish up on Thursday.”

Furthermore, Sohalski said that the department’s teachers are actively preparing for standardized exams.

“Our AP teachers are busy helping their students get ready for the AP exam and our IB teachers are getting their students ready for the IB exams,” Sohalski said.

Joey Herons, Math Club president and junior, said he is optimistic for the upcoming school year. “I think the math department was very good last semester, and I believe they will be better in this semester,” Herons said.