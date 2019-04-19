News Briefs 4.19
April 19, 2019
Filed under NEWS, News Briefs
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Hey, my name is Josie Cruzan, I'm a News Reporter and this is my first year on staff! When I'm not doing journalistic things, I enjoy discussing and participating...
Hello, my name is Victoria! I am a Student Section reporter and this is my first year on the Hilite staff. Outside of Hilite, I enjoy art, watching my...
Maddie Kosc is a sophomore and first year staff member working as a Feature Photographer. Besides HiLite, Maddie is involved in Unified Track, Key Club,...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.