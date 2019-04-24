Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council to organize Art Gala, induct new members

Members of the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) gather in City Hall for a meeting. CMYC sponsor Kelli Prader said via email that the council’s recent dodgeball tournament was a success.

According to Rik Bag, Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) president and senior, the council plans to put on the annual Carmel Art Gala on April 28 at the Palladium. The Art Gala raises funds for Riley Children’s Hospital, in conjunction with Music for Miracles.

“The committee (organizing the gala) this year’s done a really, really good job,” Bag said. “I’m excited to see how much we raise.”

Meanwhile, CMYC is preparing for its next term. Applications for council membership closed last month, according to CMYC sponsor Kelli Prader. Now, the application process continues; the council will begin interviewing candidates on May 15, according to Bag. He said the list of new members will become available soon after the interviews take place.

For Bag, the start of the upcoming term signals the end of his time on the council. Bag said he has confidence in the new CMYC leadership’s abilities.

“I’m sure they’ll do an awesome job when it comes to it,” Bag said.