Gay-Straight Alliance to host call-out meeting on September 4
September 2, 2019
Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) will meet next week on September 4 in B206. This meeting will
mark the club’s first meeting of the school year.
Club president and senior Yasmine Pehlivan said that “introductions for the first meeting” will
take place. For the school year, she said, “We could be more transgender, non-binary, gender-inclusive…
they are equally as important as LGBT.”
Club sponsor Jeremy Horner said, “Usually, the first couple meetings sort of get a feel for what
everyone wants to do for the year.”
