TEDx to host call-out meeting on Sept. 16

Rhea Acharya
September 14, 2019
According to Isma Rehman, TEDx president and sophomore, the club’s first meeting of this school year is on Sept. 16 in Room E235 after school. This will be Rehman’s first meeting as president of the club.
She said, “Our original plan (for the meeting) was a PowerPoint presentation, but last year I felt like everyone wasn’t really involved enough. So, we’re going to try to do stations to really introduce everyone to each of the committees.”
Sarah Konrad, TEDx Design Head and junior, said the club has tried to recruit new members by handing out flyers and setting up a booth at the Activities Fair that happened on Aug. 26.
Looking forward, Rehman said the club’s next conference is scheduled for December 2019 and will follow the key theme of “Leap Before You Look.”
Rehman said that the club’s leadership team has already started preparing for this upcoming conference by working on securing a venue and getting sponsors for the event.
0
Michael O’Toole, TEDx co-sponsor and social studies teacher, said, “We want to continue the success of the club because it has obviously been a great program up to this point.”
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.