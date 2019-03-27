TEDx seniors to help next year’s leadership team adjust to roles, plan for future

Selin Oh, TEDx president and senior, unpacks her bag before a TEDx meeting. She said her current focus is to work with the new leadership team, so they will be ready to take over next school year.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Recently, the current leadership team for TEDx, which was entirely comprised of current seniors, selected a new leadership team for the 2019 to 2020 school year. In order to be considered for a leadership role, interested club members submitted applications earlier in the semester.

According to Selin Oh, current TEDx president and senior, freshman Isma Rehman is the new president, freshman James Wang is the new Event Planning and Technology Head, sophomore Valliei Chandrakumar is the new Food and Breaks Head as well as the new Marketing and PR Head, freshman Leah Tan is the new Speakers Head, and sophomore Sarah Konrad is the new Design Head.

Oh said, “We were looking people who have already shown commitment to TEDx and to what TEDx stands for. But (we understood) that since they are underclassmen, maybe they might not have too much experience. But we’re fine with that.”

Now, Oh said the focus is on training the new leadership team, so that they will be ready to take over next year. She said in order to do this, she plans to have the current leadership team and the new leadership team meet by themselves outside of the club meetings to plan for the club’s future.

Oh said, “We’re in the middle of transitioning them and helping them out, so that they’ll be ready once (the current leadership team) leaves.”