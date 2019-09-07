Health center adopts a new policy

RN Amy Fletchall reviews student immunizations on her desktop. Fletchall said the new policy is mandatory for the center to follow.

Through these first few months, the health center continues to work towards gathering student immunization information. According to RN Amy Fletchall, the health center Is arranging a “Little Clinic” on Sept. 11 to offer immunizations at the football stadium for any student still needing to meet immunization requirements.

Fletchall said via email, “We are mainly focused on student immunizations at this time. Students who do not meet immunization requirements by the twentieth day of school will be excluded from attending classes. This is a new policy in place for Carmel schools this year.”

Senior Nicholas Rubendall said, “I have already gotten my two required shots for this year: meningitis and hepatitis.”

“There’s an end-of-summer cold going around right now. It’s a good reminder for students to drink lots of fluids and get plenty of rest,” Fletchall said.

