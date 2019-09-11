Maintenance staff starts year with football, work orders

Maintenance worker Fred Napier holds the ladder for another maintenance worker as they fix a light that has gone out in the maintenance shop. This is the same kind of thing they do when teachers submit work orders.

The beginning of the year is one of the busiest times for the maintenance staff according to maintenance worker Fred Napier. Napier said that while they are still wrapping up summer construction, they also have a variety of other responsibilities.

“When school starts the big thing is football. We put up the football tent at the stadium and get football ready every Friday night when they play at home,” said Napier. “That includes making sure the electricity is running down there. Electricity runs the scoreboards so if something goes wrong in the middle of the game they’re not going to be real happy.”

Isabella Topp, drum major and junior, said “We play at the football games and I’ve never really thought about how much work goes into making sure the field, lights and scoreboard are ready. Now that I think about it, it would be a mess if none of that was set up right.”

In addition to football, Napier said that maintenance is also getting lots of work orders to fix things in various rooms.