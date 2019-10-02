Homecoming Week from a Football Players Perspective: Q+A with Zach Gish

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

What is your position on the football team?

Wide Receiver

What is of more importance to you, the game or the homecoming week and the festivities?

The game. As a football player all 4 years, I think the coaches have just drilled into our heads that the homecoming festivities are fun, but it’s the football team’s job to win on Friday night. Without a win on Friday night, the homecoming week just gets a damper on the whole festivity.

Do you think homecoming brings the team together even more than for other games throughout the season?

Maybe more of a community, I don’t know as much as a team, I feel like our team is pretty close for every game, every battle that we go into, but I could definitely feel the spirit in the community amping up.

Do you think there is a lot of pressure on the team to win the game?

Yes, but just as any other game to win, I don’t think anyone is going to practice or play differently just because it’s homecoming, it is just another game to us, but there is definitely going to be a lot more people there and we just can’t let it get to our heads.

Do you think with our rival this year it is going to be easier or harder to win?

I’m not going to say it will be easier or harder, but I’m going to say it’s going to be a good game. Every team that we play is good so it will probably be a hard game.

Do you feel like if you lose it will be not only a let down for the team, but also for the school’s spirit?

Yes, like I said, I feel like for homecoming it is just the football player’s job to win the homecoming game.

Do the coaches treat you differently on homecoming game day in comparison to others?

They just reiterate that it’s a weird day, the green day schedule, and you are wearing your numbers on your chest so it’s really easy to be recognized if you’re doing something stupid. Basically, even though a lot of stuff is going on you gotta stay focused throughout the day.

What is the best part of the week for you?

Probably Monday through Thursday. I love the process and the build-up to a game, I’m a hard believer in practice, if you have a good week of practice it’ll translate to the game.

How strongly do you feel the outcome of the game affects the week’s ending as a whole?

It’s a tradition, the homecoming game and winning, it’s a tradition with the atmosphere.

If you could change one thing about homecoming week, including all the festivities and the dance, would you change anything?

No, I wouldn’t change a thing. I think it’s great, I like the spirit, the alteration of the schedule, it keeps the day light, and I love the parade.