Accents rehearse for Holiday Spectacular 

Accents are rehearsing for Holiday Spectacular, which they will perform on Dec. 4, 5, 7 and 8 in the Dale E. Graham auditorium. According to director of choirs Katherine Kouns, Holiday Spectacular will have around 540 singers, 42 in the orchestra, and 30 tech individuals behind the scenes. This year’s show and theme revolves around the senses of the season.

Julia Sweet, Accents vice president and senior, said, “Holiday Spec, this year, is called senses of the season. It explores how we experience the holidays through our five senses. So, it is like the sound you hear during the holidays like sleigh bells. The stuff that you smell and taste like good food and the things you feel. It kind of gets sentimental at the end with the feeling sense.”

Kouns said, “There is this whole psychology that talks about how when you want to make something a lasting memory, you consciously, in the moment, need to pay attention to how each of your five senses is reacting.”

Kouns said Holiday Spectacular has become a communal event that extends beyond the performers’ parents. Kouns said, “It’s become really one of those sort of shows that is not just for the parents of the kids in it. But really, kind of for the community, and they have a great time coming to see it.” By Juanita Rojas