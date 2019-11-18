CHS marching band places fourth at Bands of America Grand Nationals

Hari Patel and Nick Beckman
November 18, 2019

The Bands of America Grand Nationals took place last weekend, Nov. 14-16. CHS marching band placed fourth.

97.175 – Vandergrift HS, TX

96.700 – Avon HS, IN

95.550 – Hebron HS, TX

94.575 – CHS

94.300 – Leander HS, TX

 

