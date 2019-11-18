CHS marching band places fourth at Bands of America Grand Nationals
November 18, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Bands of America Grand Nationals took place last weekend, Nov. 14-16. CHS marching band placed fourth.
97.175 – Vandergrift HS, TX
96.700 – Avon HS, IN
95.550 – Hebron HS, TX
94.575 – CHS
94.300 – Leander HS, TX
0
Hi, my name is Hari Patel and I am an online managing editor along with Angela Li. Last year, I filled the role of the front page/table of contents/Just...
Hey, I'm Nick Beckman! I am one of the Sports Photographers for HiLite! I mostly take photos of landscapes or sunsets, but I also work with people for...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.