Speech team to host next practice after Thanksgiving to work on individual events

Saumya Somasi
November 20, 2019
The next meeting for the speech team will take place after Thanksgiving in Room E149 at 3:15 p.m., according to club sponsor Jacleen Joiner.
Mackenzie Misterka, veteran speech team member and junior, said the meeting will focus on individual events and practice. She said competitions have gone well.
She said, “The meetings right before tournaments (individual practice) tends to be what we do, just getting practice out of the way.”
Misterka said her individual speeches at competitions have been going well. Joiner said she lets the veteran members plan the practices and meetings.
Misterka said, “I think we have a really diligent team this year and that’s made my job really easy.”
