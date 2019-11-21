TEDx gains additional sponsor, reorganizes leadership team

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the TEDx club now has a new leadership team.

According to Sarah Konrad, new TEDx president and junior, many of the same people are on the club’s leadership team, but now they serve in different roles

.

Aside from Konrad as president, the leadership positions now include sophomore Leah Tan as vice-president, sophomore Ayaan Abbasi as secretary and junior Valliei Chandrakumar as treasurer

.