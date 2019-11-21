TEDx gains additional sponsor, reorganizes leadership team

Rhea Acharya
Due to unforeseen circumstances, the TEDx club now has a new leadership team. According to Sarah Konrad, new TEDx president and junior, many of the same people are on the club’s leadership team, but now they serve in different roles. Aside from Konrad as president, the leadership positions now include sophomore Leah Tan as vice-president, sophomore Ayaan Abbasi as secretary and junior Valliei Chandrakumar as treasurer.
Additionally, social studies teacher Allison Hargrove decided to reclaim her position as club sponsor; she will now be co-sponsoring the club alongside social studies teacher Allen Wheeler who has been the club sponsor since the beginning of 2019.
Hargrove said, “I missed leading it, and I felt like I was missing out (when I was not sponsoring the club). I felt like it would be really fun to do again. Also, (Wheeler) is a good friend, so we decided to do it together because it would be a really fun experience.”
The club’s next meeting under the new leadership team will be Nov. 25 in E235.
