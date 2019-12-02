Democrats Club to plan for next semester’s activities

Club sponsor James Ziegler looks over assignments after class. According to Ziegler, the club only has one more meeting left before the end of the year.

After a semester of preparing for local elections, the Democrats Club is beginning to plan activities for next year. According to club sponsor James Ziegler, the next meeting will focus on what activities the club will do next semester.

“That was like our main focus for the (first) semester was really just canvassing on behalf of local candidates and the city council election,” Ziegler said. “Our next meeting will be on Dec. 11 and at that meeting, we’ll plan what our events are going to be for second semester.”

Kian Robinson, vice president and senior, said the club already has some plans in mind.

“This next month is closing out the semester, so we only have one more meeting planned,” Robinson said. “We’re starting to mobilize our plans to have a voter registration drive in the spring, however, this is definitely not set in stone and we still have to discuss if we’re even allowed to do it with the administration.”