DIY Christmas Ornaments

Yarn Hat Ornament Yarn 1 Kitchen or toilet paper roll Scissors Tissue paper Ruler 1.Cut the paper roll into a ring so that it is about ½” to ¾” tall 2.Cut the yarn into equal segments about 8” in length 3.Fold the first yarn strings in half and put it through the paper roll ring 4.Insert the free ends of the string through the loop of the string to form a knot around the ring, making sure that the knot sits on top of the ring 5.Repeat steps 3-4 with all of the yarn strings so that the ring is completely covered by yarn 6.Grabbing all of the yarn string ends, twist together and push them through to the other side of the paper roll ring 7.Cut the tissue paper so that it is 5” x 5” and crumple it up to form a ball 8.Insert the tissue paper ball inside the ring end of the hat to allow the hat to keep its shape 9.Cut a string of yarn 6" in length and tie it around the middle of the yarn ends on both sides to form a loop around the yarn ends and an extra loop to hang the ornament 10.Hang on your tree and enjoy!