Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council to host dodgeball tournament Jan. 17.

Nina Metaxas, CMYC vice president and senior, works on homework during SRT. According to Metaxas, CMYC is currently working on finalizing the details for its upcoming dodgeball tournament, which will take place Jan. 17.

Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council (CMYC) will host its annual dodgeball tournament at the CHS fieldhouse Jan. 17, according to Nina Metaxas, CMYC vice president and senior. Metaxas said students can form teams and sign-up for the tournament by picking up forms in the Activities Office.

“The winner will get to choose what charity in Carmel they want to donate the (registration) money to, which we also have to approve, so that’s the incentive for the winner,” Metaxas said. “(The tournament) should be very fun.”

CMYC adviser Kelli Prader said that events like the dodgeball tournament are great opportunities for the group to raise money for the community, while also providing a fun event for students to partake in.

“We’re always trying to get CMYC’s name out there, just so that people understand what our purpose is and our community goals. For this particular event, it’s a fundraiser for high school aged kids to have fun, and then allows us to raise money for a charity,” Prader said.

In addition to the upcoming dodgeball tournament, both Metaxas and Prader said CMYC will be involved in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration put on by the City of Carmel on Jan. 20.

“We have several of our members participating in the performance themselves at 6 p.m. at the Booth Tarkington Civic Theater,” Prader said.

That same day, Prader said the 3:30 p.m. ice skating session at the Ice at Center Green is free for the first 250 people who show up to skate, in exchange for a food item donation that will be be collected by CMYC for the Carmel United Methodist Church food pantry.

“The Carmel United Methodist Church is sponsoring free ice skating for the first 250 people that go to the ice skating rink there,” Metaxas said. “To pay homage for them doing this great thing, (CMYC) is encouraging people to bring one canned food item and then we are going to deliver those canned food items to the food pantry they have at that church.”