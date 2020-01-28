CHTV students to compete in IASB competition

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

CHTV students have recently been preparing for the Indiana Association of Student Broadcasters (IASB) competition, during which students in TV classes 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8 will be submitting ideas and projects to IASB to be judged against submissions from other schools. Students have several options for what they want to submit from cinematography to regular stories to mic tests according to CHTV supervisor Brandy Ostojic.

“It’s been nice because they can really be creative and do anything they want, so I think they’d enjoy this project,” Ostojic said.

Zach Bacon, CHTV staff member and sophomore, is working with sophomore staff members Kirby Biggs and Hallie Reeves on a short film “That’s the Tea,” a mockumentary show that focuses on a group of people making a gossip talk show of the same name. “It’s the fake production of the fake show,” he said. Bacon, who helped write the script and who will act in the short film, said that production has been progressing well. “It kind of had a slow start just getting people into the right mindset of it and it took a little bit to write the script and (find out) who’s gonna play who, but now that we’re going it’s making good progress.”

Ostojic said that students will be working on commercials for Carmel Cafe and other related establishments for IASB as well. “We’re hoping to place this year somewhere. CHTV did not get any awards last year so we’re coming back with a vengeance,” she said.