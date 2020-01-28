Carmel Clay Schools facing bus driver shortage, assigning task force to combat shortage

Superintendent Michael Beresford said that when there is a shortage of bus drivers, many routes are much longer than they should be and that often, double routes must

be created

in order to

accommodate the number of students on the bus at a time

.

These double routes occur when drivers bring the first group to a school and then drive back for the second route

.

Beresford said we would be able to combat this double routes issue, as well as keep bus rides shorter, if more people drove for CCS in the morning or afternoon

.