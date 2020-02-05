Le Congrès scheduled for Feb. 15

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Club co-president and senior Vivian Zheng says that Carmel’s National French Honors Society plans to host its Le Congrès competition at Creekside Middle School on Feb. 15.

Club sponsor Andrea Yocum said she is looking forward to the upcoming competition. Yocum said her favorite part of Le Congrès is that “some of the older kids can mentor the younger kids.” Additionally, she said that the students are preparing and are ready for their competition.

As co-president, Zheng said her position “has allowed (her) to learn more about the language and the culture outside of what (they) learn in the classroom.” She said the competition is a great opportunity for the students to reap these benefits too.

Due to lack of student interest, Zheng said that the club’s scheduled viewing of Les Miserables has been cancelled.