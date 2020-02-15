Juniors Brian Yuan and Erik Nelson manage Russian meme page, @stalinsgulagcamp on Instagram

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification: What's 0 + 5? Send Email Cancel

Where did you get the inspiration to start the account?

Yuan: I started the account with two goals in mind – to spread history memes and to make money, if I’m being honest.

Nelson: I hopped on the account later, when we were at like 200 followers, just to help run it.

Why did you guys decide to do it together?

Yuan: He was being annoying and asked me for assistance and it’s easier to have two people running the account.

Nelson: Persistence is key.

How do you divide up the work?

Yuan: Usually Erik does a lot of the posting and I do a lot of answering DMs and a lot of the business side. Erik does the legal issues that sometimes you have to run into.

Nelson: There’s a lot of tax stuff.

How much money do you guys make?

Yuan: We started the account two years ago. Since then we did ads for about a good year and we ended up getting about ($1,000 to $2,000) off of those. Just last month we started a drop-shipping business model where we sell merch that’s in the same niche as our page and so far we’ve got about ($4,000 to 5,000) revenue.

Where did the inspiration for the merch come from?

Yuan: People were honestly asking about it. Sales kind of took off, which was surprising and we just continued to sell it.

Where do you hope this account goes in the future?

Yuan: We just want to expand and we want to become big. Growth is slow and steady.

Nelson: I want to have about 100,000 followers by the end of the school year and I want to see it eventually come to 500,000.

Click here to visit their meme page.