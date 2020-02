With Gold, Blue games tomorrow, CHS Icehounds express their desire to be a school sanctioned sport At CHS, sports such as basketball, football and soccer are all sanctioned by the school; they have their own fields, equipment and schedules given and organized by the school’s athletics department. However, there are some sports that do not receive…

School board to hold next meeting Feb. 10 The school board will host the next board meeting on Feb. 10. According to school board president Mike Kerschner, meetings take place every two weeks on Mondays. In the latest meeting on Jan. 27, the PSAT scores of the…

TV Playlist: Galentine's Day [MUSE] Happy Galentine's Day! First commemorated in an episode of "Parks and Recreation" this day symbolizes celebrating your girl friends and friendship. So grab a couple of your gal pals close, tell them how much you love them, and look through…

Q&A with Principal Tom Harmas, named Indiana Principal of the Year What are the requirements to receive this award? “It’s the Indiana Association of School Principals. It is divided into 12 different regions. We’re in Region 5. There’s probably 60 to 70 high schools in Region 5. With that, you are…

Committed athletes at CHS reflect on NCAA rule changes allowing players to be paid by third parties for their namesake Ever since the start of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) in 1910, college athletes have never had the opportunity to make profits off of their games. This has created controversy in the sporting community about whether collegiate athletes should…