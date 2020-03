School Resource Officers (SROs) to plan for additional officer at CHS in August School Resource Officers (SROs) at CHS plan for the transition of having one additional SRO in August of this year, according to SRO Shane VanNatter. “Since the referendum passed last November, we will be adding SROs in the district…

As January is National Mentoring Month, K-8 mentoring presents benefits for both mentees, mentors Each year in January since 2002, the Harvard School of Public Health has led a National Mentoring Month. Over the past 18 years, this campaign has developed to promote mentoring, specifically in youth, in the United States. Officially defined as…

With scheduling for next school year underway, CHS classes attempt to combine benefits of knowledge acquisition,… Senior Ruby Sanders wants to be an ecologist when she leaves high school. When she was younger, she loved being outdoors and was deeply fascinated by the inner workings of nature. Ecology seemed the natural course of action, a culmination…

School Resource Officers (SROs) hope to speak in classrooms, at clubs School Resource Officers (SROs) at CHS hope to have opportunities to speak in classrooms, at clubs and at evening events, according to SRO Shane VanNatter. “It is important to know that our SROs are here to build positive relationships…

CHS removes communication course graduation requirement beginning 2020-2021 school year CHS will drop the current speech and debate graduation requirement beginning next school year, according to Assistant Principal Valerie Piehl. Piehl said this requirement has always been CHS specific, not mandated by the state of Indiana. She said Indiana requires school…