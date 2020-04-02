All Indiana K-12 schools to remain closed for the rest of the school year
April 2, 2020
This afternoon, Gov. Holcomb announced that all Indiana K-12 schools will deliver online instruction for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Schools must complete 160 total instructional days or at least 20 more days of e-learning from today. CHS’s last day of remote learning will be May 21.
For more information on COVID-19 and how it is affecting Carmel, click here.
Hi my name's Da-Hyun but you can call me Michelle! I've previously served as an Entertainment reporter, Beats Editor, and Entertainment Section Editor....
