How States Are Reopening With COVID-19
July 3, 2020
Hi, my name is Kiersten. This is my first year on the HiLite staff, I am a Feature Reporter as well as a Beats Editor. I often find my time filled with...
Hi! My name is Karolena Zhou. This is my first year on the HiLite Staff, and I am a Sports Reporter. Besides being on HiLite, I am also on the Carmel...
Hi, I'm Sarah Zheng! This is my first year on the HiLite staff, and I am a Feature Reporter and the News Copy Editor. Outside of school, I enjoy reading,...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.