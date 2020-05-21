How States Are Reopening With COVID-19

In light of COVID-19 pandemic, Asian restaurants face new challenges On March 16, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announced that all restaurants would be required to close their dine-in services and shift to delivery and curbside pickup only. This has left many restaurant owners and their employees either with reduced income…

Q&A with Athletics Director Jim Inskeep on reopening of facilities Jim Inskeep - Athletics Director What are our plans for athletics following the reopening of our facilities on June 30th? We are starting with opening our highschool activities on July 6th. There have been some guidelines from the IHSAA and…

COVID-19 testing needs to become more widespread I know as much as I beg people to just stay home, it’s not going to happen. With all the unrest in our country, it’s even less likely people will want to stay inside. However, none of this means COVID-19…

COVID-19 encourages socially conscious behavior among students, community Prior to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States, Janvi Bhatia, Carmel Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) activities co-chair and junior, said she frequently volunteered at hospitals. However, since the first restrictions were imposed, Bhatia has been unable…

Consider supporting small businesses by purchasing gift cards during pandemic I love shopping. Though I will admit that I spend most of my time browsing rather than actually making purchases, shopping has become a way to cope with stress or sadness. Although retail therapy may not be the most effective…