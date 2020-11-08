Theater department getting ready for fall plays

The theater department is getting ready to perform the fall plays for 2020. According to theater department head Jim Peterson, the plays will include Radio Mysteries and Red Ribbon Plays. Peterson said that the Radio Mystery plays are a live performance of two mystery and suspense plays and the Red Ribbon plays are about the dangers of drugs and alcohol in light of Red Ribbon Week.

According to senior Jack Ducat, who is in the Repertory Theater Class, the Red Ribbon Plays will be written by theater students for elementary school students. These Red Ribbon Plays will be live broadcast to all elementary schools for the elementary students to watch.

Ducat also said that the Radio Mystery plays will include A Murder in Focus and The Manhattan Strangler which will be performed live in the Dale E. Graham Auditorium from Nov. 12-14. The shows will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 12, 13, and 14 and there will be a 2 p.m. performance on Nov. 14 as well. Peterson also said that the Radio Mystery Plays will be broadcast a week after the live performance for those who cannot make it to the show.