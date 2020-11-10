Club Med to host public health official

Olivia Stock
November 11, 2020

For Club Med’s next meeting on Nov. 23, club officers plan to host a public health official as a guest speaker. No particular person has been invited, but officers hope to find someone before the next meeting.

According to Rineet Ranga, Club Med president and junior, a meeting in the near future will take place to inform Club Med members about Project STEM, a summer research program for high school students at IU, though a date has not yet been set.

“I’m planning on having a separate meeting where I just go in depth about the project itself and how to allow (club members) to apply,” Ranga said. “Because the demographics of the club is mostly sophomores and juniors, so it’d be something they’d want to do over the summer that would look good on college (applications) while also doing something that they enjoy.”

Club Med sponsor Alyssa Ament said she leaves decisions about guest speakers and activities up to club officers.

According to Ranga, Club Med meetings during the second semester will continue to be virtual.

“I think virtual is just the most (safe) option right now,” he said. “I mean, we’re still able to talk, we’re still able to do guest speakers. The only thing that we can’t do is have physical activities which, it is sad, but compared to other things happening it’s not the worst.”

